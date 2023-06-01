What to Know About Miami Heat Lifer and Leader Udonis Haslem

As the Miami Heat have made a stunning run to the 2023 NBA Finals, they’ve extended the career of Udonis Haslem in the process.

Many expected Haslem, who is retiring after this postseason, to see his 20-year career end in the first round of the playoffs. But Miami has defied expectations in becoming just the second No. 8 seed to ever reach the Finals.

Haslem isn’t a rotation player and hasn’t been one for several years. He still brings value to the team, though, as a veteran leader who’s won multiple titles and who embodies “Heat Culture.” And now, the Heat lifer has the chance to go out as a champion.

Here’s what to know about Haslem as his career comes to a close:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Where did Udonis Haslem go to college?

Haslem, who is a Miami native, attended the University of Florida.

When was Udonis Haslem drafted?

Haslem is one of several undrafted players on Miami’s roster. After going undrafted in 2002, he played one season in France before signing with his hometown team in 2003. He’s played with the Heat for his entire NBA career.

What is Udonis Haslem’s age?

Haslem’s birthday falls during the Finals. He will turn 43 years old on June 9, which is the same date as Game 4 in Miami.

Is Udonis Haslem the oldest player in NBA history?

Haslem is the NBA’s oldest active player, but he is not the oldest player in league history. That title belongs to Nat Hickey, who played two games at 45 years old in the 1947-48 season.

What is Udonis Haslem’s contract?

Haslem is playing on a one-year, $2.91 million deal. He has amassed $71 million in career earnings.

How many Finals appearances does Udonis Haslem have?

This is both Udonis Haslem and the Heat’s seventh Finals appearance.

How many rings does Udonis Haslem have?

Haslem has been part of all three of Miami’s championship teams, having won in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

How many career points does Udonis Haslem have?

Haslem finished his career with 6,586 points over 879 regular-season games, which is an average of 7.5 points per game.

What is Udonis Haslem’s career high in points?

The most points Haslem has ever scored in a game is 28, a mark he reached twice. He also tallied a career-high 18 rebounds twice.

Does Udonis Haslem own any Miami Heat records?

Haslem has the most defensive, offensive and total rebounds in Heat history. He is second to Dwyane Wade in games played.

Is Udonis Haslem retiring?

As previously mentioned, the NBA Finals will mark the end of Haslem’s 20-year NBA career.

Is Udonis Haslem's jersey being retired by the Heat?

Heat president Pat Riley has said the team plans to eventually retire Haslem's No. 40 jersey.