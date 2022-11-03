What's at Stake for Miami, Florida State Heading Into Rivalry Showdown

On the surface, the annual rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles doesn’t mean a whole lot this season.

Neither team will be competing for a national title or even a conference title as the ‘Noles come into the game 5-3 and the ‘Canes are just 4-4 on the season. Despite that, there is more to play for than just bragging rights in the Sunshine State.

Both teams are attempting to set themselves up with a shot at a better bowl game with one of the team’s having an outside chance at a postseason appearance few would have expected at the start of the season.

Here’s what each team has to play for come Saturday night inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes

For the ‘Canes, last weekend’s win in four overtimes over Virginia was truly one they had to have. It pulled Miami’s record back to .500 on the season and made becoming bowl eligible a lot more of a possibility with the last month of the season to play.

The Hurricanes face three tough games in the final month of the season – this weekend against FSU and games at Clemson and at home against Pittsburgh to end the regular season. Miami must win at least one of those games (along with a likely win over a Georgia Tech team who isn’t that good this season) to qualify for a bowl game.

Depending on how things play out (and holding on to the fact Miami is still a big name in the television world), the ‘Canes could end up anywhere from the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17 in Boston to maybe even the Military Bowl on December 28 in Annapolis, Maryland.

Getty Images

FSU Seminoles

The Seminoles got their fifth win of the season last weekend with a convincing victory over Georgia Tech. It was an important number because the ‘Noles had five wins all last season and are now just one win away from bowl eligibility.

Now, Florida State knows it needs just one win the final four games to head back to the postseason. The Seminoles have a slightly easier road than the ‘Canes considering the fact three of the teams they will face in November (Miami, Louisiana and Florida) are all 4-4 right now and Syracuse is on a two-game losing streak.

If the Seminoles can go undefeated in the month of November -and get a lot of losses from Wake Forest, NC State and Syracuse plus have Clemson go unbeaten and beat North Carolina for the ACC title - there is a slight chance they could end up returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30. More than likely, FSU will end up playing in either the Duke’s Mayo Bowl or the Gator Bowl played on that same day.