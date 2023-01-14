What’s the record for most interceptions thrown in an NFL playoff game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trevor Lawrence is flirting with history in his playoff debut...just not the kind of history a quarterback wants to make.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game, per ESPN.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the first player to intercept 3 passes in the first half of a postseason game.



Trevor Lawrence is the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw 3 interceptions in the 1st quarter of a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/Zqbjf23oQH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The first postseason pass of Lawrence's career was deflected and intercepted. Two of his first eight passes in the game landed in the hands of a player wearing the opposing uniform. He finished the first quarter with three interceptions and three completions. He added a fourth in the second quarter as the Chargers used the short fields to build a 27-7 halftime lead.

With an entire half remaining and Lawrence set to air it out plenty with the Jaguars looking to mount a comeback, one question comes to mind: which quarterback owns the NFL record for most interceptions thrown in a playoff game?

What’s the record for most interceptions in an NFL playoff game?

The record is six, and it's shared by four quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Reference. It's been done just once in the Super Bowl era, and that was by Brett Favre in 2002.

Favre threw six interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 45-17 loss to the St. Louis Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

That matched the record set by Norm Van Brocklin of the Los Angeles Rams in 1955, Bobby Layne of the Detroit Lions in 1954, Frank Filchock of the New York Giants in 1945.

A quarterback has thrown five interceptions in an NFL playoff game on 14 occasions, most recently by Jake Delhomme of the Carolina Panthers during a 33-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 NFC Divisional Round.

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the last quarterback to throw four interceptions in a playoff game, which has occurred 30 times in NFL history. Roethlisberger did so in 2021 during a 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild card game.

As for the record for most interceptions in any NFL game? That is held by Jim Hardy of the Chicago Cardinals, who threw eight picks against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950. Seven quarterbacks have thrown seven interceptions in a game, with the most recent being the Detroit Lions' Ty Detmer, who did so in 2001.