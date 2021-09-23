When are the WNBA Playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's mid-September, so you know what that means: the WNBA playoffs are just around the corner.

The Connecticut Sun rolled through the regular season, winning their final 14 games on the season. Can any team slow them down?

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 WNBA playoffs.

When are the 2021 WNBA Playoffs?

The 2021 WNBA playoffs begin on Thursday, Sept. 23.

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

The eight teams with the best record, regardless of conference, advance to the WNBA playoffs. Regular season records will determine those seeds.

The top two seeds earn a double-bye to the semifinal round, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds earn byes into the second round. Seeds Nos. 5-8 will partake in a one-game playoff as to which team advances into the second round.

The first and second rounds of the WNBA playoffs are single-elimination, but the semifinal round and WNBA Finals each being a best-of-five series.

How to watch the WNBA Playoffs?

All 19 WNBA playoff games will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2. You can stream every game at ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

2021 WNBA Playoffs Schedule:

First Round (Single Elimination):

No. 7 Dallas Wings at No. 6 Chicago Sky, Sep. 23, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 New York Liberty at No. 5 Phoenix Mercury, Sept. 23, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second Round (Single Elimination):

No. 4 Seattle Storm vs. highest remaining seed, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 3 Minnesota Lynx vs. lowest remaining seed, Sept. 26 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Semifinals (Best of 5)

No. 1 Connecticut Sun vs. lowest remaining seed

-Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD (TBD)

-Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. highest remaining seed

-Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 3, TBD (TBD)

-Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 6, TBD (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 8, TBD (ESPN2)*

WNBA Finals (Best of 5)

-Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. (ABC)

-Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

-Game 3: Friday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

-Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. (ESPN)*

-Game 5: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)*

* - if necessary