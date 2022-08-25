When does the 2022 NBA preseason start? Key dates, best matchups, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s almost time to see the NBA’s biggest stars take the floor – at least in the form of preseason.

The 2022 NBA preseason schedule is now live and is about a month away from tipping off with the two first games slated for Sept. 30.

From the best games to national TV matchups and more, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NBA preseason schedule:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When does the 2022 NBA preseason start?

The 2022 NBA preseason begins on Friday, Sept. 30 with two games on the schedule. One of them features the Golden State Warriors against the Washington Wizards to be played in Japan while the Los Angeles Clippers will play Israeli National League side Maccabi Ra’anana in Seattle, Wash.

When does the 2022 NBA preseason end?

Friday, Oct. 14 is the end date for all preseason matchups. The regular season is slated to start on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

What 2022 NBA preseason games will be on national TV?

Seven preseason games in total will be aired on national television. Here are those matchups:

Oct. 4: Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks , 7 p.m. ET – TNT

Oct. 4: New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls , 9:30 p.m. ET – TNT

Oct. 6: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets , 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN

Oct. 6: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers , 10 p.m. ET – ESPN

Oct. 12: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN

Oct. 12: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET – ESPN

Oct. 14: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET – ESPN2

What international games will be played in the 2022 NBA preseason?

Along with the Warriors and Wizards playing in Japan on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, there are a few more international games teams will engage in. Here are those matchups:

NBA Canada Series 2022: Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics on Oct. 14 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Abu Dhabi Games 2022: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 and 8 in the United Arab Emirates

What are the best games of the 2022 NBA preseason?

Though stars won’t be competing for the entirety of preseason games, some first and second quarters should provide some high-quality basketball. In particular, keep an eye on these five contests:

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, Oct. 3While Brooklyn’s offseason has been nothing short of dramatic, this should definitely make for an interesting first 24 minutes. If Ben Simmons makes his highly anticipated return to the court against his former team, that has all the makings of a grab-your-popcorn affair.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 6

With Patrick Beverley being dealt to the Lakers, seeing him and the rest of the purple and gold take on a new-look Minnesota side that features a Rudy Gobert-Karl-Anthony Towns pairing should be enthralling.

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, Oct. 6

The Hawks revamped their backcourt to add Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young. Two seasons removed from making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Atlanta will need to show how far it's come against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the team that eliminated them in that series.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, Oct. 9

Anytime these two California and Pacific Division rivals meet, it’s always worth watching. The Lakers are also out to prove they can compete with the big dogs after an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign in which they failed to qualify for the postseason.

New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, Oct. 12

Whether Zion Williamson plays in the preseason is still a question mark, but these two teams are primed for big campaigns in 2022-23. Miami finished last season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will look to keep pace. New Orleans entered the postseason as the No. 8 seed via the play-in tournament and gave the Phoenix Suns a huge run for their money, but ultimately fell short. If healthy, the Pelicans are one of the sleeper teams who could shock many with their quality this season.