Where is the Final Four for men’s, women’s NCAA Tournaments? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Madness is in the air.

With conference tournaments underway in full this week, the men’s NCAA Tournament will commence with a couple of First Four matchups on Tuesday, March 14. The women’s tournament will follow suit on Wednesday, March 15.

Each tournament will see 68 teams enter and hope to emerge from their quarter of the bracket. Doing so earns you a trip to one of the biggest events in all of sports: the Final Four.

Ahead of March Madness, here’s what to know about the Final Four in 2023.

Where is the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four being played?

NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans, is the site of this year’s Final Four in the men’s tournament. This will be the Final Four’s fourth trip to Houston and third time being played at NRG Stadium.

When is the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four?

The men’s Final Four kicks off on Saturday, April 1.

When is the men’s basketball national championship?

The last two teams standing in the men’s tournament will battle for the national championship on Monday, April 3.

Where is the women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four being played?

The final stop of the women’s NCAA Tournament will be American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has been the host city of the Final Four one other time, when the 2017 event was played at American Airlines Center.

The event is scheduled to return to the venue in 2031.

When is the women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four?

The first two games of the women’s Final Four are on Saturday, April 2.

When is the women’s basketball national championship?

The women’s national championship is on Tuesday, April 4.