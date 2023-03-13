Which state has the most teams in 2023 March Madness? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

March Madness is about to sweep across the U.S.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament field was revealed on Selection Sunday, giving 68 teams their road map to a national title. That road will lead to the Final Four in Houston, but where did each team’s journey begin?

A majority of the 50 states have at least one team in March Madness this year. Many states have multiple schools in the bracket, while others across the country have no representative at all.

With the tournament set to begin on Tuesday with the First Four, here is a look which state each team in March Madness comes from:

How many states have teams in 2023 March Madness?

Thirty-seven states, along with Washington, D.C., are represented in this year’s 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.

Which state has the most teams in 2023 March Madness?

Texas leads the pack with seven teams in this year’s tournament: Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern.

California has the next-most teams with five. After that, Iowa and North Carolina are the only other states with more than two teams in the bracket.

Which states do not have a team in 2023 March Madness?

Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Wyoming do not have a school in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Two of those states – Alaska and Maine – have never had a team in the NCAA Tournament. Alaska doesn’t have a Division I school, while Maine’s men’s basketball team has not reached March Madness in its 93-season history.

2023 March Madness teams by state

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown for this year’s NCAA Tournament:

Alabama

Alabama (No. 1 seed, South)

Auburn (No. 9 seed, Midwest)

Arizona

Arizona (No. 2 seed, South)

Arizona State (No. 11 seed, West)

Grand Canyon (No. 14 seed, West)

Arkansas

Arkansas (No. 8 seed, West)

California

Saint Mary’s (No. 5 seed, West)

San Diego State (No. 5 seed, South)

UCLA (No. 2 seed, West)

UC Santa Barbara (No. 14 seed, South)

USC (No. 10 seed, East)

Connecticut

UConn (No. 4 seed, West)

Florida

Florida Atlantic (No. 9 seed, East)

Miami (No. 5 seed, Midwest)

Georgia

Kennesaw State (No. 14 seed, Midwest)

Idaho

Boise State (No. 10 seed, West)

Illinois

Illinois (No. 9 seed, West)

Northwestern (No. 7 seed, West)

Indiana

Indiana (No. 4 seed, Midwest)

Purdue (No. 1 seed, East)

Iowa

Drake (No. 12 seed, Midwest)

Iowa (No. 8 seed, Midwest)

Iowa State (No. 6 seed, Midwest)

Kansas

Kansas (No. 1 seed, West)

Kansas State (No. 3 seed, East)

Kentucky

Kentucky (No. 6 seed, East)

Northern Kentucky (No. 16 seed, Midwest)

Louisiana

Louisiana (No. 13 seed, East)

Maryland

Maryland (No. 8 seed, South)

Michigan

Michigan State (No. 7 seed, East)

Mississippi

Mississippi State (No. 11 seed, Midwest)

Missouri

Missouri (No. 7 seed, South)

Southeast Missouri State (No. 16 seed, South)

Montana

Montana State (No. 14 seed, East)

Nebraska

Creighton (No. 6 seed, South)

Nevada

Nevada (No. 11 seed, West)

New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 16 seed, East)

Princeton (No. 15 seed, South)

New York

Colgate (No. 15 seed, Midwest)

Iona (No. 13 seed, West)

North Carolina

Duke (No. 5 seed, East)

NC State (No. 11 seed, South)

UNC Asheville (No. 15 seed, West)

Ohio

Kent State (No. 13 seed, Midwest)

Xavier (No. 3 seed, Midwest)

Oklahoma

Oral Roberts (No. 12 seed, East)

Pennsylvania

Penn State (No. 10 seed, Midwest)

Pitt (No. 11 seed, Midwest)

Rhode Island

Providence (No. 11 seed, East)

South Carolina

College of Charleston (No. 12 seed, South)

Furman (No. 13, South)

Tennessee

Memphis (No. 8 seed, East)

Tennessee (No. 4 seed, East)

Texas

Baylor (No. 3 seed, South)

Houston (No. 1 seed, Midwest)

TCU (No. 6 seed, West)

Texas (No. 2 seed, Midwest)

Texas A&M (No. 7 seed, Midwest)

Texas A&M-CC (No. 16 seed, South)

Texas Southern (No. 16 seed, East)

Utah

Utah State (No. 10 seed, South)

Vermont

Vermont (No. 15 seed, East)

Virginia

VCU (No. 12 seed, West)

Virginia (No. 4 seed, South)

Washington

Gonzaga (No. 3 seed, West)

Washington, D.C.

Howard (No. 16 seed, West)

West Virginia

West Virginia (No. 9 seed, South)

Wisconsin