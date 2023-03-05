Which Teams Are March Madness Bound? Tracking Automatic Bids for Men's, Women's NCAA Tournaments

The first March Madness tickets have been punched.

Fairleigh Dickinson earned the first men's NCAA Tournament bid in unusual fashion on Saturday. The Knights defeated Saint Francis in the semifinals of the Northeast conference tournament. But since the other tournament finalist (Merrimack) is ineligible for March Madness due to the D-I transition rule, FDU was given the automatic bid.

Tennessee Tech, meanwhile, captured the Ohio Valley tournament title on Saturday to become the first team to lock down a spot in the women's bracket.

Those are just two of 60-plus automatic bids up for grabs across both NCAA Tournaments leading up to Selection Sunday.

So which other teams are going dancing? Keep track of all the automatic bids here.

How many automatic bids are there for March Madness?

There are 32 automatic bids in the men's and women's tournaments. Winning a conference tournament results in an automatic bid for March Madness.

Which teams received an automatic bid for the men's NCAA Tournament?

While some conference tournaments have already wrapped up, others won't be decided until as late as Selection Sunday. Here's an updated look at which men's teams have earned an automatic bid and when the remaining tournaments are set to end.

America East (March 11)

American Athletic (March 12)

Atlantic 10 (March 12)

ACC (March 11)

ASUN: Kennesaw State

Big 12 (March 11)

Big East (March 11)

Big Sky (March 8)

Big South: UNC Asheville

Big Ten (March 12)

Big West (March 11)

CAA (March 7)

Conference USA (March 11)

Horizon League (March 7)

Ivy League (March 12)

MAAC (March 11)

MAC (March 11)

MEAC (March 11)

Missouri Valley: Drake

Mountain West (March 11)

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State

Pac 12 (March 11)

Patriot League (March 8)

SEC (March 12)

Southern (March 6)

Southland (March 8)

SWAC (March 11)

Summit League (March 7)

Sun Belt (March 6)

West Coast (March 7)

WAC (March 11)

Which teams received an automatic bid for the women's NCAA Tournament?

And here's an updated look at the women's conference tournaments:

America East (March 5)

American Athletic (March 9)

Atlantic 10: Saint Louis

ACC: Virginia Tech

ASUN (March 11)

Big 12 (March 12)

Big East (March 6)

Big Sky (March 8)

Big South (March 5)

Big Ten (March 5)

Big West (March 11)

CAA (March 12)

Conference USA (March 11)

Horizon League (March 7)

Ivy League (March 11)

MAAC (March 11)

MAC (March 11)

MEAC (March 11)

Missouri Valley (March 12)

Mountain West (March 8)

Northeast (March 12)

Ohio Valley: Tennessee Tech

Pac-12 (March 5)

Patriot League (March 12)

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Chattanooga

Southland (March 9)

SWAC (March 11)

Summit League (March 7)

Sun Belt (March 6)

West Coast (March 7)

WAC (March 11)

How many teams make the NCAA Tournament?

In addition to the 32 automatic bids, there are 36 at-large bids to complete the 68-team field.

When is Selection Sunday for March Madness?

The at-large bids and full bracket for both tournaments will be revealed on Sunday, March 12.

When does March Madness begin?

The men's tournament begins with the First Four on March 14 and 15. The women's First Four is on March 15 and 16.