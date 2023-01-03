Who is Damar Hamlin? The Bills Safety Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

During Sunday night's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance.

The game was temporarily suspended but the league went on to postpone the game.

Hamlin's collapse was due to cardiac arrest, the Bills said early Tuesday morning in an official statement. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Many players on the field and around the league poured in their love, support and prayers for Hamlin as he was carried off the field. Fans also showed respect in the arena as the scary moment ensued and fans around the league also looked for ways that they could support Hamlin from their homes and they found it. Thousands of people flooded the GoFundMe of Hamlin's charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive, which showed an immense level of solidarity and generosity.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here's more on who Hamlin is in the wake of his scary collision:

Who is Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin is a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021 and played in 14 games as a rookie. He went on to become a starter this season after Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury.

How did the Damar Hamlin injury happen?

Hamlin took a hit in the chest area during the first quarter of the game in a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet, but then suddenly collapsed. Hamlin was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

What’s the latest Damar Hamlin injury update?

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the city’s level-one trauma center. His family also released a statement thanking everyone for all the “love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”

A statement from the family of #Bills S Damar Hamlin, via @jordonr: pic.twitter.com/VolSLMraUN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2023

What is the Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive?

The Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive is a charity that Hamlin started in 2020, shortly before he was picked up in the 2021 NFL draft.

The foundation is running a campaign to purchase toys for children who were affected by the pandemic in McKees Rocks, Pa., where he grew up.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the foundation's GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe had collected a little more than $2,900 before Hamlin's collapse on Monday night.

As of noon ET on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the fundraiser has topped over $3.9 million in donations – good for 135,000% more than its initial goal.

Here is the verified GoFundMe Demar Hamlin started in December to help kids have a magical Christmas.



Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser 💚https://t.co/wcubpBpdd1 — GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 3, 2023

Thousands of fans across NFL teams shared words of support on the page, which GoFundMe verified on Twitter.