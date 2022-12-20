Who Is Playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting: Most popular players, location, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We are inching closer and closer to the new year and we all know what that means for entertainment – and no, I don’t mean Miley Cyrus hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special in Times Square again. In fact, I don’t even mean in the first month of the new year.

Fast forward to February and it’s time for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

The AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s All-Star Game, is coming to you live from Allegiant Stadium in Nevada with a twist this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual escapade:

What is the NFL Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl is an annual game hosted by the National Football League that features the league’s best players. As aforementioned, the Pro Bowl is basically the NFL’s All-Star Game.

The first official Pro Bowl was played in January 1951 and featured the best players in the American/Eastern Conference who battled the best players in the National/Western Conference.

The Pro Bowl became known as the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl after the American Football League (AFL)-NFL merger.

What is the format of the Pro Bowl?

This year’s Pro Bowl will consist of skills competitions and seven-on-seven flag football games.

Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning will act as head coaches. Peyton will coach the AFC team, while Eli will coach the NFC team.

Who is playing in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

There are 88 players participating in the 2023 Pro Bowl and so far, we know Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander will be participating on the NFC team.

Final rosters for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

When is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is slated for Sunday, Feb. 5.

Where is the NFL Pro Bowl in 2023?

The 2023 Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

What TV channel is the Pro Bowl on this year?

The 2023 Pro Bowl will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD.

Who is leading NFL Pro Bowl voting?

As of Thursday, Dec. 15, when fan voting closed, the top player with the most votes was Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. Here are the top five players with the most votes:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 306,861 votes

2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins: 293,679

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 271,541

4. Justin Jefferson, TE, Minnesota Vikings: 264,653

5. Travis Kelce, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 248,279

The San Francisco 49ers topped the charts for having the most players considered. A total of 17 players from the 49ers rank in the top 10 in voting for their positions.

The full list of players and votes by position is here.

Who votes for NFL Pro Bowl players?

Fans, players and coaches. Fan votes count one-third toward determining the final 88 players chosen for the Pro Bowl roster. The player and coach votes represent the rest of the percentage.

The voting began on Nov. 15, 2022 and just recently closed on Thursday, Dec. 15.

When will final rosters be announced?

Final rosters for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.