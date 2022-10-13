Who Is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders Defender Goes Viral for Last Name

Who is Rachad Wildgoose? Commanders CB goes viral for last name originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two days, two wild gooses.

During the Washington Commanders-Chicago Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football, Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose went viral for his last name.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wildgoose's last name reminded fans of what occurred during Wednesday’s National League Division Series showdown between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, a greater white-fronted goose emerged onto the field, and many fans at first couldn’t tell if the animal was a duck or a goose.

Now it’s Wildgoose who is capturing the attention as he flies around the field making tackles. Here’s what to know about the Commanders defender:

Who is Rachad Wildgoose?

Wildgoose is a 22-year-old cornerback for the Commanders. He played college football with the Wisconsin Badgers for three years.

When was Rachad Wildgoose drafted?

Wildgoose is in his second season in the NFL, but he wasn’t selected in the draft by Washington. Instead, the Buffalo Bills drafted him in 2021 with the No. 213 overall pick in the sixth round.

However, he was waived and signed to the Bills’ practice squad before making his official debut. The New York Jets then claimed him off waivers before releasing him this past August, which is when Washington picked him up.

What are Rachad Wildgoose’s stats?

Through five games in 2022, Wildgoose has logged four tackles – two solo, two assists – and one pass defended. He has allowed four catches on five targets for an 80% completion rate when defending, according to Pro Football Reference.

Who are Rachad Wildgoose’s parents?

Keweshia Patterson and Rachad Wildgoose Sr. are his parents, as listed on his Badgers biography page from when he committed in 2018.