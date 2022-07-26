Sports

Shaquille Leonard

Who Is Shaquille Leonard? Colts All-Pro LB Asks for Name Change

The Colts linebacker has made a name for himself tackling the opposition -- now fans will have to learn to call him by a new moniker in 2022 and beyond

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Darius Leonard name change: Who is Shaquille Leonard? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL fans, meet Shaquille Leonard.

You might already know him: He's the best linebacker in football, a three-time First-Team All-Pro for the Indianapolis Colts who brought home the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018 and led the league in forced fumbles last season.

Oh, and he went by the name Darius until today -- Tuesday, July 26.

Leonard, who is set to begin the season on the PUP list recovering from a back injury, told reporters at the start of Colts' training camp that he was shedding his first name in preference for Shaquille (his middle name).

Despite playing five seasons as Darius Leonard, the linebacker told reporters that his name is Shaquille and he would like to be called by that when he returns to the field this summer.

Leonard revealed his middle name is actually Shaquille but that it's the name he's gone by since childhood -- and therefore the one he's more comfortable being called.

Leonard enters his fifth NFL season in 2022. He was a second round selection out of South Carolina, and led the league in tackles in his rookie season for Indianapolis. Shedding the Darius label won't be easy for a player that accomplished so much with that name, but fans would be wise to respect his wishes.

