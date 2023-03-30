Who Will Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Odds for Top Prospects

2023 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Which QB will Panthers take? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carolina Panthers are less than a month away from making their selection.

After trading with the Chicago Bears to grab the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the debates on who should go first have lasered in on quarterbacks.

Justin Fields leading the show in Chicago led the football spectrum to deliberate top non-QB prospects, but Carolina’s search for a franchise signal caller has narrowed the options.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

So, who will go No. 1 overall to the Panthers – barring a trade – in 2023? After the top four quarterbacks all participated in their respective pro days, let’s take a look at the odds:

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Currently, there’s one clear favorite to go to Carolina, but the odds are close. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is leading the five-field batch of top prospects who each have a shout to be the top overall selection in 2023, with one defensive player in the conversations.

Here’s what the odds say, courtesy of NBC’s betting partner, PointsBet:

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: -275

QB Bryce Young, Alabama: +225

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida: +700

QB Will Levis, Kentucky: +3300

DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama: +10000

How many times has a quarterback been drafted No. 1 overall?

Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1967, 26 quarterbacks have been called first in the draft. That could increase to 27 in 2023.

Who was the last quarterback to be drafted No. 1 overall?

The 2022 draft saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take outside linebacker Travon Walker with the first selection, but the year before that they snagged Trevor Lawrence as the most recent QB to be drafted No. 1 overall.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held throughout a three-day span starting on Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.