Who will win 2022-23 Hart Memorial Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings

The 2022-23 NHL season is officially underway and yes, that means it’s already time to start thinking about which players will receive hardware at the end of the season.

Across all 32 clubs, every team has to have an MVP, but to choose just one player throughout the entire league … well, that’s a challenge. The Hart Memorial Trophy covers it all. This award usually goes to someone who has the most goals under his belt or the most points racked up in that particular season. But at the end of the day, a surprising player could potentially rise to earn the award.

Let’s take a glance at what the Hart Memorial Trophy is and which players are suspected to be considered for the 2022-23 season:

What is the Hart Memorial Trophy?

The Hart Memorial Trophy is a trophy and title awarded to the most valuable NHL player in a particular season.

The selection of the winner is chosen through a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in all NHL cities at the conclusion of the regular season.

The original Hart Memorial Trophy was donated to the NHL in 1923 and the first trophy was presented in 1960.

Who won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2022?

The 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy was awarded to Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old center held the record of most goals for the 2021-22 regular season with 60 and tied for sixth in the league with 106 points.

Who has won the most Hart Memorial Trophies?

Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky holds the record for winning the most Hart Memorial Trophies with nine. Gretzky won his first accolade in 1980 with the Edmonton Oilers, and repeated this trend seven more times consecutively. He then won the trophy again in 1989 with the Los Angeles Kings.

Gordie Howe comes in at second. He won the accolade six times with the Detroit Red Wings (1952, 1953, 1957, 1958, 1960, 1963).

And Eddie Shore holds third place with four trophies under his belt during his time on the Boston Bruins (1933, 1935, 1936, 1938).

Has anyone won the Hart Memorial Trophy on more than one team?

As aforementioned, Gretzky won the Hart Memorial Trophy eight times with the Oilers and once with the Kings. But he is not the only one to win the award with multiple franchises.

Gretzky’s longtime Oilers teammate Mark Messier won two trophies – one with Edmonton in 1990 and one with the New York Rangers in 1992.

Who are the most recent Hart Memorial winners?

Here are the 10 most recent Hart Memorial winners:

2021-22 season: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 season: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2019-20 season: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

2018-19 season: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

2017-18 season: Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

2016-17 season: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2015-16 season: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2014-15 season: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

2013-14 season: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2012-13 season: Alex Ovechkin , Washington Capitals

Who is most likely to take home the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2023?

Former Hart Memorial winners McDavid, Matthews and Draisaitl stand as the current favorites to win the trophy, according to our partner PointsBet.

Here are the 10 most likely players to win this year’s Hart Memorial Trophy:

Connor McDavid +200

Auston Matthews +450

Leon Draisaitl +1000

Nathan MacKinnon +1000

Cale Makar +1200

Kirill Kaprizov +1400

Igor Sheshterkin +2000

Nikita Kucherov +2000

Aleksander Barkov +3000

Mitch Marner +3000

