Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players.

Every year, several awards are granted to the best of the best on the ice. Players take home numerous noteworthy accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the James Norris Memorial Trophy.

Let’s dive into the defensive side of things, take a look at the meaning behind the James Norris Memorial Trophy and which players are suspected to be in the running for the 2022-23 season:

What is the James Norris Memorial Trophy?

The James Norris Memorial Trophy is an accolade given annually to “the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position,” according to the NHL.

Like the Hart Memorial Trophy, the winner is chosen through a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

The first winner of the trophy was the Detroit Red Wings’ Red Kelly in 1954. The trophy was presented to the NHL in 1953 in memory of James E. Norris, owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings from 1932 to 1952.

Who won the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2022?

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar earned the title of James Norris Memorial Trophy winner.

The 23-year-old Canadian defenseman became the first player in the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise to ever win the title.

He led all NHL defensemen in goals (28), finished second in points (86) and was one of the five defensemen in the last 30 years to score 28 goals in a single season, joining Brent Burns, Mike Green, Al MacInnis and Kevin Hatcher.

Which team has won the most James Norris Memorial Trophies?

The Boston Bruins lead the pack with the most James Norris Memorial Trophies, having won 14. The Montreal Canadiens follow closely at second place with 12 accolades to their name.

Who are the most recent James Norris Memorial Trophy winners?

Here are the 10 most recent Norris Trophy winners:

2021-22 season: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 season: Adam Fox, New York Rangers

2019-20 season: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

2018-19 season: Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

2017-18 season: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

2016-17 season: Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

2015-16 season: Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

2014-15 season: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

2013-14 season: Duncan Keith, Chicago Blackhawks

2012-13 season: P.K. Subban, Montreal Canadiens

Who is most likely to take home the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2023?

Defending champion Makar is currently the favorite to receive the prized accolade come the end of the season, according to our partners PointsBet. He is followed by Josi, Hedman and Fox.

Here are the 10 most likely players to win this year’s James Norris Memorial Trophy:

Cale Makar +150

Roman Josi +750

Victor Hedman +750

Adam Fox +900

Charlie McAvoy +1600

Aaron Ekblad +1800

Quinn Hughes +2000

Moritz Seider +2000

Miro Heiskanen +2200

Rasmus Dahlin +2200

