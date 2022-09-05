Wild ending to Florida State vs. LSU game sends Twitter into a frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

College football isn't always the best product, but it can deliver some insane games.

Sunday night's Florida State vs. LSU contest certainly qualified as "insane," with the Seminoles winning 24-23 thanks to a blocked extra point with no time on the clock.

While the ending was absurd, there were several other wild instances over the final few minutes that left fans scratching their heads.

Games like these often break social media, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday.

Florida State led 17-3 midway through the third quarter, but LSU stormed back to within 24-17 after a touchdown with just over four minutes to play.

The Tigers were set to get the ball back with 2:15 to play after forcing a three-and-out... until punt returner Malik Nabers muffed the kick and handed FSU the ball inside LSU's 10 yard line.

oh no LSU 😬 pic.twitter.com/bxFMnYvCgf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 5, 2022

Never underestimate how much SPECIAL TEAMS can win or lose a game! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2022

The game appeared to be over at that point, with FSU getting down to the goal line. Then, instead of just handing the ball off, FSU called for a pitch play and Treshaun Ward mishandled it with LSU recovering the fumble.

No sport relies on shots of sad fans as much as college football and honestly I get it…schadenfreude is a hell of a drug pic.twitter.com/MQKHY23gKz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 5, 2022

Man what!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Ok I’m done now. Why a pitch?? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2022

That gave LSU the ball with 1:20 to play, down by seven and having to drive 99 yards to tie the game. The Tigers did just that, getting down to the goal line and setting up one final play with one second left. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the end zone for a score, and the game seemed destined for overtime.

ONE OF THE WILDEST ENDINGS TO A COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME YOU WILL EVER SEE‼️ pic.twitter.com/5t3gqOXtgu — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2022

JAYDEN DANIELS BABY — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) September 5, 2022

99 yards. Man. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) September 5, 2022

Seconds later, though, LSU kicker Damian Ramos had his extra point blocked, sealing the victory for FSU.

THE EXTRA POINT IS BLOCKED AND FSU WINS 😱 pic.twitter.com/zjsa3ZFbkm — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 5, 2022

Brian Kelly thinking I didn’t change my accent for this. pic.twitter.com/UivbiqUsua — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2022

that LSU QB leading a 99-yard touchdown drive just for the kicker to miss the extra point pic.twitter.com/m3PTiWURY3 — lacey cencula (@dddrop_the_lace) September 5, 2022

The Seminoles are now 2-0 to start the season, while the Tigers dropped to 0-1 after losing head coach Brian Kelly's debut with the team.