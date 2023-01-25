Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season.

After suffering the sprain during the Chiefs’ divisional round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the star quarterback left the field to get an X-ray but returned to the game in the second half.

Although clearly impacted, Mahomes is expected to be back in action as the Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, here’s everything you need to know about the quarterback’s injury and the healing process of a high ankle sprain:

How long does it take to recover from high ankle sprain?

An athlete can be out of sports for four to six weeks depending on the severity of the injury, according to Washington University Orthopedics.

Especially in sports such as football, time off the field may increase due to specific movements such as cutting and pivoting that are required.

If an athlete requires surgery, sports can usually be resumed in approximately four months.

Unfortunately once an athlete suffers an ankle sprain, they are typically susceptible to more related injuries.

High ankle sprains are typically treated conservatively with a split to decrease the motion of the injured area.

While icing for up to 20 minutes, athletes are advised to elevate their ankles to reduce pain and swelling.

Anti-inflammatory medications and crutches are oftentimes given to the injured athlete to aid the pain.

Once the athlete starts to feel better, physical therapy is advised to begin gentle range of motion exercises while strengthening muscles around the injury.

Do football players play through pain?

Football players often play through pain from injuries – especially at this point late in the season.

How do football players play through pain?

Football players are used to playing through great amounts of pain.

Oftentimes, players will take opioids like OxyContin, anti-inflammatories and other pain killers to alleviate pain during competition.

Between working with trainers, hot and cold tubs, cryotherapy, acupuncture, massage, shock therapy, neurofeedback, electro-stimulation, cranial sacral therapy, chiropractic and transcranial photobiomodulation, players are able to receive various treatments to make their injuries playable.

Not to mention, football players play one game per week, giving ample time for players to work with trainers off the field.

Will Mahomes play through ankle sprain?

Mahomes intends to play in the AFC championship against the Bengals on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid said on Monday.

"He mentioned it to you that he's going to play. That's his mindset, and then we'll just take it day by day and see how he does,” Reid told the media.

The Chiefs are expected to return to practice on Wednesday, but whether Mahomes will participate is uncertain.

How severe is Mahomes’ injury?

Reid confirmed that Mahomes received an MRI and does in fact have a high ankle sprain.

"He's worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK,'' Reid said of Mahomes.

Reid also said that the high ankle sprain is not as serious as the one Mahomes sustained in the Chiefs’ 2019 season opener. The quarterback did not miss any games.

Who will start at QB vs. Bengals?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to start at quarterback for the Chiefs against the Bengals.

Who is favored to win Bengals vs Chiefs?

The Bengals enter Sunday’s game as favorites over the Chiefs, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at the odds for the game:

Spread: Bengals -2

Over/under: 47

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Chiefs +105

How many touchdown passes does Patrick Mahomes have in his career?

Patrick Mahomes has 192 touchdown passes.

