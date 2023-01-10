Winning Woes: Dolphins Aim to Break Playoff Losing Streak in Return to Postseason

For the Miami Dolphins, getting back to the playoffs took long enough. The Fins’ 11-6 victory last Sunday against the New York Jets, coupled with a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots, sent Miami back to the AFC playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Now, the next step comes in breaking an even longer drought since the last postseason win for the Dolphins.

For that, you must go all the way back to the 2000 season and the Wild Card round when Miami hosted the Indianapolis Colts. After quarterback Jay Fiedler connected with tight end Jed Weaver for a nine-yard touchdown to send the game to overtime, running back Lamar Smith scored his second touchdown of the game to give Miami a 23-17 victory on December 30, 2000.

That would be the last time the Dolphins won a playoff game as they got shutout the following weekend by what was then the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Divisional round.

Since that win, Miami has made it to the postseason three times and hasn’t been able to register a victory. The Dolphins went back the following season, losing to the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Miami and Baltimore would again meet in the 2008 AFC Wild Card round and, once again, the Ravens would come out on top. The Dolphins would have to wait until the 2016 season to be back in the playoffs, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

All-time, the Dolphins have been to the playoffs 23 times since the NFL’s merger in the 1970 season. Miami has a record of 20-21 and has a 6-6 record in the Wild Card round, appearing in that round for nine straight playoff appearances.