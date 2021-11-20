NBA

Wizards Beat Heat 103-100 to Split Home-And-Home Series

Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two 3-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied for a 103-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal had 21 points to help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings. Miami, beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.

Kyle Kuzma hit 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute for the Wizards, who also pulled within a half-game of Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, and Tyler Herro added 20. Miami had won four in a row.

Caldwell-Pope started the winning run when he hit a 3 from the top of the arc, absorbed a foul and converted a four-point play to cut it to 96-90.

Later, his 3 from the right wing tied it before Dinwiddie sank one from the same spot to give Washington the lead and send a near-capacity crowd to its feet.

TIP INS

Heat: Missed all seven of their 3-point attempts in the second quarter. ... Herro (right wrist) returned after missing Thursday's home win. ... P.J. Tucker scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He's hit 17 of his last 20 field goals (three games) and 31 of his last 44 (seven games).

Wizards: Held a 26-25 lead after one quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... C Daniel Gafford (right thumb) returned after missing Thursday's loss in Miami. ... Kuzma had 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Monday night.

