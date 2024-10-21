Who has the most WNBA Finals MVPs? Here's the 2024 winner

A new WNBA Finals winner meant a new series MVP.

The New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, claiming the franchise's first ever title win.

New York reached the stage five previous times, but lost in each, most recently in 2023. The Liberty had several worthy candidates to win Finals MVP, including experienced champion Breanna Stewart.

But it wasn't Stewart who took home the honors. Instead, it was center Jonquel Jones, who averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the series to mark her first ever win of the award.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

So, who has the most WNBA Finals MVPs? Here's what to know:

Who has the most WNBA Finals MVPs?

The most Finals MVPs belongs to former guard Cynthia Cooper, who won four Finals MVPs in a row with the now-disbanded Houston Comets from 1997 to 2000.

Here's a list of players with multiple Finals MVPs:

Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets: 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty/Seattle Storm: 2018, 2020

Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks: 2001, 2002

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury: 2009, 2014

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx: 2015, 2017

Who won the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP?

The 2023 Finals MVP went to A'ja Wilson after she played a pivotal part in the Las Vegas Aces going back-to-back. The year prior, Chelsea Gray took home the honors.

How many WNBA Finals MVPs does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart was a worthy candidate for 2024, but she did not add to her collection of two. The other two came with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020, her only other title wins.