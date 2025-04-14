How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: TV channel, stream, time, more

The Dallas Wings are on the clock.

But they're not expected to waste much time, with UConn prospect Paige Bueckers being the consensus top prospect this year.

Other top names include USC forward Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron and French center Dominique Malonga of ASVEL Féminin, among others.

Another name to watch outside of the top five is TCU guard Hailey Van Lith, who rediscovered her form after leaving LSU and could end up a future steal.

So, what time is the 2025 WNBA Draft and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is set for Monday, April 14, in New York.

What time is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 draft is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft on TV

The 2025 draft will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to stream the 2025 WNBA Draft online

The 2025 draft will be available to stream online on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

How many rounds is the WNBA draft?

There are three rounds in each WNBA draft. Each round has 13 picks, though the first round in 2025 will have 12 due to the Las Vegas Aces forfeiting theirs.

In May 2023, the WNBA rescinded Las Vegas' 2025 first-rounder and suspended head coach Becky Hammon for two games after an investigation concluded that the team violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Tipping off the 2025 draft are the Wings, which marks the team's first ever time selecting No. 1 overall.

Here's the current first-round order:

Dallas Wings Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings

Las Vegas would've selected ahead of Chicago if it had its pick.

