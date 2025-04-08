2025 WNBA Draft preview: Top prospects, first-round order, watch info and more

The women's college basketball season is over, but the top prospects don't have much time to rest.

In just over a month, the WNBA will tip off for its longest season ever with an expanded 13 teams.

Prospects will be finding out their new homes in just a few short days as teams make their selections in the WNBA Draft.

When exactly is the draft? Who are the best prospects? And what is the first-round order? Here's everything to know ahead of the draft:

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 14.

Where is the 2025 WNBA Draft being held?

The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York, will host the 2025 WNBA Draft.

This is the fourth straight year that the event is taking place in New York City, but the first time at the Shed.

WNBA Draft top prospects for 2025

Much like Caitlin Clark last year, one player will dominate headlines in this draft: Paige Bueckers.

The UConn star, fresh off winning a national championship, will undoubtedly be the first player selected on draft night. Over four seasons and 123 career games with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Beyond Bueckers, here are five other top prospects to watch.

Kiki Iriafen, USC: When star sophomore JuJu Watkins went down for the Trojans, it was Iriafen who stepped up and led them to the Elite Eight. She had 36 points and nine rebounds in the game where Watkins was injured, capping off the season the following week with averages of 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Dominique Malonga, France: After starring for the French national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Malonga is ready for the WNBA. The 6-foot-6 center averaged 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season for ASVEL Féminin in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball.

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame: Teammate Olivia Miles is staying in college, so Citron stands out as the top prospect coming out of Notre Dame. She was First-Team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team in her senior season while averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU: Morrow led the nation in rebounding (13.5 per game) and double-doubles (29) last season, helping lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight. She had a breakout performance in the Sweet 16 with 30 points and 19 rebounds, showing off a 3-point shot and defensive prowess in an all-around effort.

Hailey Van Lith, TCU: The Big 12 Player of the Year salvaged her draft stock with a monster graduate season for the Horned Frogs. Van Lith, playing for her third school, averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Her Olympic experience in 3x3 basketball is another positive.

2025 WNBA Draft order

Despite there being 13 teams in the league next season with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, there will still be just 12 picks made in the first round of the draft.

The Las Vegas Aces were found to have violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies, so they will forfeit their first-round pick.

The Dallas Wings have the first pick after winning the draft lottery, and they will be followed by the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics. The Mystics have a league-high three first-round picks, followed by the Wings and Sun with two each.

Here's the full first-round order for the 2025 WNBA Draft:

Dallas Wings Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles) Washington Mystics (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (from Atlanta via Dallas) Connecticut Sun (from Phoenix via New York) Connecticut Sun (from Indiana) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Chicago Sky (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings (from New York via Phoenix)

