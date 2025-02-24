Chicago Sky acquires Mystics' Ariel Atkins for 2025 No. 3 pick: Report

The WNBA offseason continues to add twists to the tale.

In a season full of stunning moves, the latest involves the Washington Mystics trading Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, ESPN's Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews reported Sunday, citing sources.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Breaking: 2x-time All-Star guard Ariel Atkins has been traded from the Washington Mystics to the Chicago Sky in exchange for the 2025 No. 3 overall pick, sources told me and @kendra__andrews Sunday



The move kickstarts a rebuild for D.C. and marks a huge get for the surging Sky pic.twitter.com/qApTpdEmHe — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) February 24, 2025

Washington will also receive a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick from Chicago.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chicago's intention to make the playoffs took another step forward, adding a proven winner to a roster that includes Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen while internal growth from youngsters Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso will be vital.

Atkins was selected by Washington with the No. 7 overall pick in 2018. Within one season, Atkins became a WNBA champion while averaging 10.3 points and being a regular starter.

In her seven seasons in D.C., the 28-year-old logged career averages of 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists on a 42/36/85 shooting split. She was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2022.

Washington now owns the No. 3, 4 and 6 overall picks in this year's draft as it looks to rebuild having missed out on the 2024 playoffs. The Mystics have not won a playoff game since winning it all in 2019.

There are criticisms for Chicago's point of view, however. Giving up the coveted selection and a future high pick swap for a player whose statistics don't currently line up as a No. 1 option is risky, especially with the Sky needing a few more needle-moving pieces to seriously contend.

Atkins is also an unrestricted free agent in 2026, so Chicago will likely need to negotiate a lucrative extension for the move to last longer.

The Dallas Wings own the top overall pick this year, which is expected to be UConn star Paige Bueckers. The 2025 draft is set for April 14.

Senior sports writer Mirin Fader explains why now is such a critical time for the WNBA to create a league based on "parity, equality, higher pay," and why the league will be successful in reaching a new CBA agreement.