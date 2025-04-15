WNBA contracts are growing, but they still lag behind other top professional leagues in the United States.

When Caitlin Clark entered the league last season, outrage ensued over her four-year deal that saw her make $76,535 in her rookie season.

For comparison's sake, Atlanta Hawks' 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher signed a four-year deal worth just north of $57 million, an average of $14.2 million a season.

But as the WNBA continues to progress behind an infusion of new talent such as Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and the newly drafted Paige Bueckers, there's hope for salaries to take a similar growth spurt.

So, who are the highest-paid WNBA players? Here's what to know for 2025:

Who is the highest-paid player in the WNBA?

Entering 2025, the highest-paid WNBA player is Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell's base salary is $249,244, according to Spotrac.

Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA?

After Mitchell, the league's top 10 contracts this year in terms of base salary are above $214,400. It's a slight increase from 2024's ranking.

Here's a look at the top 20 highest-paid WNBA players in 2025 sorted by base salary, via Spotrac:

1. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: $249,244

T-2. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: $249,032

T-2. Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces: $249,032

4. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: $248,134

5. Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm: $225,000

T-6. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury: $215,000

T-6. Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury: $215,000

8. Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever: $214,666

T-9. Brionna Jones, Atlanta Dream: $214,466

T-9. Britney Griner, Atlanta Dream: $214,466

T-9. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: $214,466

12. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: $214,284

13. Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun: $210,000

14. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: $208,400

15. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: $208,060

16. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx: $205,000

17. Myisha Hines-Allen, Dallas Wings: $203,000

T-18. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks: $202,000

T-18. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks: $202,000

20. Teiara McCowan, Dallas Wings: $201,400

Notable names like A'ja Wilson ($200,000), Chelsea Gray ($196,267) and Caitlin Clark ($78,066), among others, are outside of the top 20.

Who is the highest-paid WNBA rookie in 2025?

The highest-paid WNBA rookie in 2025 is actually a four-way tie at No. 1. The top four picks this year -- Bueckers to Dallas, Dominique Malonga to Seattle and Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen to Washington -- will earn a base salary of $78,831 as a rookie.

