Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal, forgo 2025 WNBA Draft: Report

Change of draft plans.

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 overall pick, will enter the transfer portal and forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA's transfer portal, sources tell ESPN. The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/NaODcCzc38 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2025

Miles, 22, will use her final year of college eligibility away from the Fighting Irish, where she spent her four seasons to date.

The Seattle Storm currently own the No. 2 pick after acquiring it from the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team trade earlier in the WNBA offseason.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates...