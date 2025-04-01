NCAA basketball

Olivia Miles to enter transfer portal, forgo 2025 WNBA Draft: Report

Miles was expected to be the No. 2 overall pick in this year's class.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Change of draft plans.

Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 overall pick, will enter the transfer portal and forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Miles, 22, will use her final year of college eligibility away from the Fighting Irish, where she spent her four seasons to date.

The Seattle Storm currently own the No. 2 pick after acquiring it from the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team trade earlier in the WNBA offseason.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates...

This article tagged under:

NCAA basketballNCAAWNBA
