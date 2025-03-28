UConn's Paige Bueckers says she will declare for WNBA draft: Reports

UConn star Paige Bueckers is set to join the WNBA.

Bueckers on Friday told former Huskies star and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo that will she enter the 2025 WNBA Draft. A program spokesperson also confirmed Bueckers' draft plans to The Athletic.

The Dallas Wings own the first pick after winning the draft lottery, though there was speculation Bueckers did not want to play there, with the new Unrivaled league or her last year of college eligibility serving as alternative options.

However, the 23-year-old guard looks to be the next big name in a league that saw Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more join last season.

Bueckers this season is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks on a 54/41/90 shooting split with a 14/4/3 shot volume.

The No. 2-seeded Huskies will play No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday for a spot in the Elite Eight. Awaiting the winner is either No. 1 USC, which is now without JuJu Watkins, or No. 5 Kansas State.

The WNBA draft is scheduled for Monday, April 14 in New York. Additional top prospects beyond Bueckers include Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, USC's Kiki Iriafen and LSU's Aneesah Morrow, among others.

The WNBA announced the 2025 season schedule, including an opening weekend matchup between 2024 draft picks Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and the first game for the newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries.