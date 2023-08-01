USWNT fans stressed after Women's World Cup draw vs. Portugal

Well, that’s not the way the two-time defending Women’s World Cup champions drew it up.
The U.S. women’s national team was in control of its destiny Tuesday leading into its final Group E match against Portugal. The squad advanced, but not in the dominant fashion it is accustomed to.
The team played a scoreless draw against Portugal and nearly saw its quest at a three-peat come to a close. It finished as the runner-up in Group E, meaning it will face the Group G winner – likely Sweden – Sunday with no room for error.
Here’s what fans were saying during and after Tuesday’s close call, with plenty of shade for USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski, “Barbie” jokes and appreciation for the goal post:
American fans will have another early – and likely stressful – morning when the USWNT takes the field again at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday.