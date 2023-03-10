World Baseball Classic 2023: What to Know as Baseball's Best Come to Miami

The eyes of the baseball world will squarely be on South Florida starting Saturday as the World Baseball Classic returns to loanDepot park, showcasing some of the top athletes in the sport.

Players from around the world – from counties like the United States and Venezuela to Italy and Israel – will take part in the 11-day event starting in four cities across the globe, including Miami, and ending with the championship on March 21 in the 305.

Here’s a preview of what you need to know if you plan on taking in some of the action in the coming days.

When Did the World Baseball Classic Begin?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

2023 will mark the fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic. The tournament debuted in 2006 and was scheduled to take place again in 2021 before being delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

All four previous tournaments have had a venue located in the state of Florida, with the inaugural tournament having games played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex. The 2009 tournament played games at what is now called Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens while games in both 2013 and 2017 were played at what is now loanDepot park.

What is the Format for the Tournament?

A total of 20 teams from five continents will take part in this year’s tournament, including the defending champion United States team. The teams were placed in four groups consisting of five teams each.

The first round of pool play will take place in four locations – Miami and Phoenix in the United States along with Tokyo, Japan and Taichung, Taiwan. Quarterfinal round games will be played in Tokyo and Miami while all semifinal games and the championship will be played in Miami.

Which Teams Play in Miami During the Opening Round?

In what may be considered the toughest group in the tournament, the opening round games inside loanDepot park will consist of teams from traditional baseball powers Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic along with Nicaragua and Israel playing in Pool D.

Some of the star players who will be on the field for the opening round include Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and Jose Altuve for Team Venezuela along with Miami Marlins starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Johnny Cueto for Team Dominican Republic.

Schedule for Miami games

Saturday, March 11 – Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico (12 p.m.), Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 12 – Nicaragua vs. Israel (12 p.m.), Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m.)

Monday, March 13 – Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua (12 p.m.), Israel vs. Puerto Rico (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 14 – Nicaragua vs. Venezuela (12 p.m.). Israel vs. Dominican Republic (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 15 – Venezuela vs. Israel (12 p.m.), Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic (7 p.m.)

Who Will Play in Quarterfinals and Championship in Miami?

The winner and runner-up from Pool D will face off with the winner and runner-up from Pool C – which consists of nations including the United States, Colombia and Mexico – on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The semifinals will take place on Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20 with the final on Tuesday, March 21. All games start at 7 p.m.

What Rules Are Different Between the WBC and MLB?

Unlike the MLB, defensive shifts are still allowed and bigger bases making a debut in the majors this season will not be on display in the WBC. There are also differences as far as a mercy rule and pitch count.

For a complete list, click on this link.

How Much Are Tickets to WBC Games?

Tickets to the World Baseball Classic are priced differently depending on the day, the popularity of the teams and round of the event. Tickets for each WBC host site can be purchased through MLB.com, with prices starting around $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click on this link.

How Much is Parking and Where?

With heavy traffic expected from the nearly half million fans expected to attend, fans are strongly encouraged to use alternative methods of transportation and ride-sharing services. A WBC Transportation Hub has been established in Downtown Miami at the Government Center, with a parking fee of just $15 that includes a complimentary shuttle service to and from loanDepot park.

Parking at loanDepot park will be $40, with no advance purchasing allowed and on a first-come, first-served basis. Brightline has adjusted its train schedules to accommodate fans and is also offering complimentary shuttle to and from loanDepot park. For more information, click on this link.