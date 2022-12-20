Argentina Celebrates World Cup Title With Millions of Supporters in Buenos Aires

It’s a party 36 years in the making.

Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a riveting win over France in Sunday’s final. It represented the country’s first World Cup title since 1986, and fans flooded the capital city to join in on the festivities.

An estimated 4 million people packed the streets surrounding the Obelisk for the national team’s World Cup celebration.

Son solo 11 tipos corriendo detrás de una pelota. El fulbo 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/4NDEeEjCd1 — Facundo Del Real (@facudelreal) December 20, 2022

Views from the victory parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina 🤯 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/mlcWlVmUkr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

En Autopista 25 de Mayo y 9 de julio estamos esperando a la Selección. Somos miles, la alegría es infinita. pic.twitter.com/wl8uam0g9H — Revista Cítrica (@revistacitrica) December 20, 2022

Buenos Aires right now waiting on the Argentina team. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sTNKeS35Ln — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 20, 2022

Unbelievable what football can generate in Argentina pic.twitter.com/rZ4AuWhA9f — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 20, 2022

As if those photos don’t fully put things into perspective, Croatia, Argentina’s semifinal opponent, has a total population of right around 4 million.

Things were so packed that the team’s tour around the city had to switch from buses to helicopters.

Players are already in helicopters 🚁



pic.twitter.com/WCHRKiaw6E — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

Argentina players flying over Obelisco and Plaza De Mayo in Buenos Aires using helicopters. The streets are full of millions of fans the team bus couldn't move. pic.twitter.com/z8wHcnCCp2 — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 20, 2022

Argentina team is currently flying over Buenos Aires by helicopter as it got impossible for the bus to proceed due to 4 million people in the streets pic.twitter.com/8BUtuk6oWW — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 20, 2022

Argentina players weren’t the only ones high above the ground. A handful of fans reached the top of the Obelisk and got a towering view:

🇦🇷🏆 #ARGENTINA, NO LO ENTENDERÍAS: un grupo de hinchas se infiltró en el interior del Obelisco y llegó a la cima para flamear la bandera. #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/iI3ORk25VG — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

The Obelisk and Buenos Aires have been buzzing throughout the World Cup, and things have only picked up since La Albiceleste lifted the trophy. This was the scene on Sunday following Argentina’s penalty shootout win over France:

BREATHTAKING footage of Argentina fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires 💙💙 (via IG/alepetra_) pic.twitter.com/OxTSp3jcIa — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 19, 2022

The national team arrived home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but people still came out in droves to welcome players back before the scheduled World Cup celebration got underway.

Thousands of fans gave Argentina's national soccer team a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires early Tuesday, after the plane carrying the World Cup-winning team returned home. https://t.co/UfTXtehAan pic.twitter.com/hVlPvBoV6S — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 20, 2022

After waiting decades for Argentina – and Messi, in particular – to win the World Cup trophy, it’s no wonder fans are soaking in the victory.