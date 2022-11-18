Guide to Soccer Acronyms Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Tournament

Soccer may be the world’s sport, but it’s still playing catch up in the U.S. This can lead to some confusion as fans struggle to keep up with terms thrown around the pitch. These terms and slag will be on full display for the 2022 World Cup.

If you’re stressed about bombarding your friend with questions or covertly keeping Google open the entire match, look no further: We’ve got the solution for you.

Here’s a list of some common soccer acronyms you might see throughout the 2022 World Cup:

FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association): the international governing body overseeing football, beach football and futsal. FIFA, made of 211 member associations and six federations, hosts the World Cup.

total goals a team scored. GA (goals against): total goals a team conceded.

YC (yellow cards): a cautionary penalty that a referee gives to a player. The player's number is then recorded by the referee. A player who has been cautioned can continue playing in the game. A second yellow card results in an automatic ejection and is the the equivalent to a red card. If given two yellow cards, a player has to miss the next match the team plays.