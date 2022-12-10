Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France

England are back in it.

The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.

Kane, as expected, stepped up to the spot and drilled it to the left corner past Hugo Lloris, his club teammate at Tottenham.

The goal made it 53 for Kane in the England kit, tying Wayne Rooney's all-time record.

Tchouameni had scored France's opening goal with a stunning long-distance strike in the 17th minute, but this time he was on the wrong end of the spectrum.