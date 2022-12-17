Here Are the Kits France and Argentina Will Wear in 2022 World Cup Final

Les Bleus vs. La Albicelestes -- blue will be in abundance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.

France and Argentina are gearing up for what should be an epic finale in Qatar as the tournament reaches its grand conclusion for the 64th and last match on Sunday.

The French side are entering the contest having topped Group D, which includes wins over Australia and Denmark before losing to Tunisia in the group finale with its B-team getting the start. On the other hand, the Argentines bounced back after losing to Saudi Arabia in the opener and ended up winning Group C.

France then went on to eliminate Poland, England and Morocco en route to the final as Argentina kicked out Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

As the nations now lock heads, one of the biggest questions entering the fixture does not entail Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe -- instead, what jerseys are the blue teams wearing? Let's take a look:

What jersey is France wearing for the World Cup Final?

France will be wearing its all-blue kit for the World Cup Final. Les Bleus donned the jersey, which includes gold coloring on the team logo, number and name, in the loss to Tunisia.

Getty

France's usual home kit features white shorts and red socks, but it will be going with all blue to differentiate from the white on Argentina's home kit and shorts. Les Bleus had also rocked an all-blue look in the 2018 final when they beat Croatia 4-2.

What jersey is Argentina wearing for the World Cup Final?

Argentina is sticking with its usual home kit. La Albiceleste -- which means the "white and sky blue" -- is known for their white kits with blue vertical stripes that has been their go-to in Qatar.

Getty

The white shorts and primarily white socks with three blue horizontal lines at the top will round out the look to differentiate from France's all-blue appearance.

When is the France vs. Argentina World Cup Final?

Kick-off time for the final is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.