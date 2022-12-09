How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?

Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild.

First, Croatia unexpectedly upset this year’s favorites Brazil after beating Neymar & Co. in penalty kicks following a tie at the end of regulation and then again at the end of 30 minutes of extra time.

Argentina thought they were cruising to a semifinal fixture as Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi clinched a two-goal cushion against the Netherlands, but then Wout Weghorst managed to equalize the score for the Dutch. The two teams took to penalty shootouts where Argentina dominated 4-3.

So, what do we have left? Well first we have the Portugal and Morocco fixture and then we have the France and England matchup. After these two final quarterfinal battles, our entire semifinal bracket will be set and ready to go for December 13. But for now, we have our first semifinal matchup slated for next week and it will feature – Croatia and Argentina.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect for ticket pricing for the first World Cup semifinal matchup coming this Tuesday:

When and where is the first semifinal match of the 2022 World Cup taking place?

For starters, the first semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET. The fixture will be held in Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

How can I get tickets for the first semifinal match of the 2022 World Cup?

You can get tickets for the first semifinal World Cup match on StubHub International.

What are the least expensive ticket options for the first semifinal match?

The least expensive ticket option for the first World Cup semifinal matchup is $1,583 USD.

What are the most expensive ticket options for the first semifinal match?

The most expensive ticket option for the first semifinal match is $42,234 USD in Block 132, Row TT. The next most expensive option is $21,117 USD in Block 132, Row FF. The third most expensive option sits at $16,944 USD.

Who will be playing in the first semifinal match?

The teams playing in the first semifinal match will be Croatia, who beat Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday, and Argentina, who beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, also on Friday.

Who will be playing in the second semifinal match?

The teams battling it out in the second semifinal match will be determined after the quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 9. The winner of the Portugal-Morocco game will face the winner of the England-France game.

When and where will the second semifinal match be played?

The second semifinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The fixture will be held in Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

How can I watch the semifinal matches?

You can watch all games in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

For Spanish streams go to, Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

The matches will be available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.