Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation.

Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup.

Messi and Argentina will battle Lewandowski and Poland to close out Group C play. The match will go a long way in determining if either star will reach the knockout stage or be sent home packing.

Argentina was on the wrong end of the tournament’s biggest early upset, falling 2-1 to Saudi Arabia despite a goal from Messi on a penalty. Messi found the scoresheet again in Argentina’s ensuing match, a 2-0 victory over Mexico, to keep their World Cup chances alive.

Poland has yet to concede a goal in Qatar. The White and Reds played a scoreless draw against Mexico to begin group play and beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Saturday. Lewandowski sealed that win in the 82nd minute with his first career World Cup goal.

Can Argentina and Messi pick up another win, or will Lewandowski and Poland get in the way? Here is everything to know for the upcoming Group C match:

When is Argentina vs. Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina and Poland will face off on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

What time is Argentina vs. Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time) at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How to watch Argentina vs. Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Argentina vs. Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

World Cup Group C table

Here is where things stand in Group C through two matches for each team:

Poland: 4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential

4 points (1-1-0), +2 goal differential Argentina: 3 points (1-0-1), +1 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), +1 goal differential Saudi Arabia: 3 points (1-0-1), -1 goal differential

3 points (1-0-1), -1 goal differential Mexico: 1 point (0-1-1), -2 goal differential

How can Argentina advance to the knockout stage?

Argentina would qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Poland and would be eliminated with a loss. If it ties Poland, it will need some help to keep going.

A draw versus Poland combined with a Saudi Arabia win over Mexico on Wednesday would send Argentina packing. If Argentina draws Poland and the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match ends with any other result besides a Saudi Arabia win, then goal differential and the FIFA tiebreaker process would come into play.

Argentina would advance if both matches end in a draw since it would have a better goal differential than Saudi Arabia. If Argentina draws and Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, Argentina’s chances would depend on how many goals Mexico wins by. Mexico would need to beat Saudi Arabia by three goals or more to have a better goal differential than Argentina.

How can Poland advance to the knockout stage?

Poland would clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory or draw on Wednesday, and it still has hope with a defeat against Argentina.

If Poland loses and the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match ends in a draw or Mexico win, Poland would be in a tie for second place in Group C and the second group representative would be determined using goal differential and the World Cup tiebreaker criteria.

If Poland loses and Saudi Arabia wins, Saudi Arabia would join Argentina in the round of 16.