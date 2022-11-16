How to Watch Netherlands vs. Senegal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match

It’s one of the best vs. a potential darkhorse in Group A.

Following Qatar and Ecuador’s World Cup and Group A opener on Sunday, Nov. 20, the other two teams in the group will face off a day later: the Netherlands and Senegal.

If both teams can stay healthy, they should manage to advance to the knockout stage over Qatar and Ecuador, though Senegal’s biggest star, Sadio Mané, is questionable to play the first game due to a lower-leg injury he suffered while with Bayern Munich.

It won’t be easy for Senegal to get past a strong Dutchmen defense without Mané, so they’ll need to rely on some of their speedy youngsters up top to wreak havoc in open space.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here’s how to watch Netherlands and Senegal begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys:

When is Netherlands vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Netherlands and Senegal will face off on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

What time is Netherlands vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Kick-off time for Netherlands vs. Senegal is slated for 11 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT, which is 7 p.m. locally in Qatar.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Netherlands vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Netherlands vs. Senegal - Group A | 11 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Netherlands vs. Senegal?

For the Oranje, it’s all about the backline. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) and Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) are just some of the top-quality options at Louis Van Gaal’s disposal. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) and Cody Gakpo (PSV) are two of the Netherland’s top goal-scoring threats in the final third.

Then for the Lions of Teranga, Mané is one of the marquee names if he can suit up. If not, the responsibilities on the shoulders of the Chelsea duo Éduoard Mendy (GK) and Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) to prevent goals could be the difference. Young left-back Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco) could be another attacking outlet for Senegal down the left flank in Mané’s potential absence.