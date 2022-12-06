There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title.

He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.

Should Ronaldo regain form when Portugal takes on Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday, it will give an already potent team that features Ruben Dias, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes another weapon.

Portugal finished atop Group H following wins over Ghana and Uruguay, along with a loss to South Korea. Ronaldo and Portugal have not advanced beyond the round of 16 since 2006 when the team finished third, matching the nation's best finish.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Switzerland, which last advanced to the quarterfinals in 1954, is also seeking its first World Cup title. The team finished second in Group G after defeating Cameroon and Serbia and narrowly losing to top-ranked Brazil and are one of the remaining darkhorses in the bracket.

Here’s how to watch Portugal and Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is the Portugal and Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Portugal and Switzerland will face off on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

What time is the Portugal and Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Portugal and Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Portugal and Switzerland will play at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

How to watch the Portugal and Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Portugal and Switzerland 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Portugal vs. Switzerland - Round of 16 | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock