How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar.

Group H has already been making waves in the tournament following Portugal and Ghana’s Thanksgiving faceoff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. led the Seleção das Quinas to a 3-2 victory over Ghana in an intense brawl at 974 Stadium. Next up for Ghana? South Korea.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group H match:

When is South Korea vs. Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

South Korea and Ghana will face off on Monday, Nov. 28.

What time is the South Korea vs. Ghana World Cup match?

Kickoff for South Korea-Ghana is set for 4 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

How to watch the South Korea vs. Ghana match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream South Korea vs. Ghana match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).