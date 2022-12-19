Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi Sets Instagram Record With World Cup Victory Post

Messi received over 48 million likes on his IG post celebrating Argentina's World Cup triumph

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBC Universal, Inc.

The whole world watched Lionel Messi reach the mountaintop, and the social media numbers show how much support he received on that journey from around the globe.

Messi earned his first World Cup title with Argentina on Sunday in an unforgettable final against France. The 35-year-old scored two goals and converted his country’s first attempt in the penalty shootout to help secure the victory.

The historic performance on the pitch led to historic numbers on social media. Messi shared a celebratory message alongside 10 photos hours after the confetti settled at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and it became the most-liked Instagram post from a sportsperson in history.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Messi’s post has over 48.8 million likes as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Argentinian star was also involved in the previous record for likes on an Instagram post from a sportsperson. Cristiano Ronaldo held the mark to be with 42 million likes on a post prior to the start of the World Cup that featured him and Messi playing chess on a Louis Vuitton bag. Messi’s post of the same ad has 32 million likes on IG.

Along with the likes on the individual post, Messi earned another Instagram milestone by surpassing 400 million followers.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

4 hours ago

2026 World Cup Hosts Take Diplomatic Handover From Qatar

soccer 5 hours ago

When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect

While Messi is still over 100 million followers behind Ronaldo on Instagram, he now holds a 1-0 edge in World Cup trophies.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiArgentina
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us