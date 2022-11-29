Neymar Set to Miss Brazil's Last Group Game at World Cup

Brazil will continue to be without Neymar when the Seleçao plays its last Group G match at the 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 2.

The star midfielder suffered an ankle injury during Brazil's opening match last week and will not recover in time to face Cameroon on Friday, the team doctor revealed.

This will be the second straight game the 30-year-old has missed at the tournament after he stayed back at the team hotel to receive treatment during Brazil's win over Switzerland on Monday.

The 1-0 win secured Brazil a spot in the knockout stage. A win against Cameroon would give the Seleçao a Group G victory.

While it is unclear when Neymar will be back in action, the team's coaching staff reiterated on Tuesday that they feel confident about his return during the tournament in Qatar.

Besides Neymar's ankle injury, he also dealt with a fever on Monday but the team doctor said it "was under control."

The doctor also said Danilo, who missed Brazil's second group game, would also be sitting out on Friday.

As replacements for the two starters, midfielder Fred stepped in as Neymar's replacement on Monday while Éder Militão entered play for Danilo in the right back position.

Brazil is set to take on Cameroon on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.