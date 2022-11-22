Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action.

The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.

The next two games were a little slower in pace. Denmark and Tunisia opened up Group D play with a 0-0 draw, while Mexico and Poland rounded out Group C play with a 0-0 tie.

To finish the day, the defending champions took on Australia in Group D. France, the winners of the 2018 World Cup, conceded the first goal in the ninth minute, but Les Bleus responded in a dominant way en route to a 4-1 victory.

Let’s take a look at the top three moments from the third day in Qatar:

Salem Aldawsari’s stunning strike vs. Argentina

Ballstriking can be the ultimate neutralizer in football. Just ask Argentina after Salem Aldawsari’s extraordinary hit in the 53rd minute that gave the Green Falcons the 2-1 lead and eventually became the game-winner. Aldawsari simply had no business scoring given the angle and defenders in his presence, but his ability to strike through the ball cleanly with power had Emiliano Martinez and Co. in shock.

Guillermo Ochoa saves Robert Lewandowski’s penalty

Polish star Robert Lewandowski was 10-for-10 in penalty kicks when playing for his country – until he met World Cup Guillermo Ochoa. The 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is known to step up for El Tri in the quadrennial tournament, and he did so yet again when he saved Lewandowski’s bottom-left corner penalty kick in the 58th minute. That save proved vital as Mexico and Poland each earned a point in the 0-0 tie.

Kylian Mbappé opens account vs. Australia

One of the breakout stars from France’s 2018 World Cup win, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé opened his scoring account on a header off an Ousmane Dembélé cross in the 68th minute. The now-23-year-old had four goals in Russia in 2018, which was tied for second in the tournament’s Golden Boot race. Mbappé also assisted teammate Olivier Giroud three minutes later in the win.