Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show.

Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout.

Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from the penalty spot on Argentina’s first goal of the match and tacked on an assist in the 69th minute. With the goal, Messi moved into a tie for the Golden Boot lead in Qatar and overtook Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

People all across the globe knew they were witnessing history and marveled at Messi’s magic on Twitter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lionel Messi has become Argentina's all-time top goalscorer at the World Cup.



GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TVRbJo5zwA — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) December 13, 2022

Messi is the greatest penalty taker in the history of international football. So reliable. — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 13, 2022

Whether Argentina win the World Cup or not, Messi has settled the debate, even though there shouldn't have been one in the first place. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 13, 2022

Messi when he heard ppl say he was finished and Argentina was getting knocked out in group stage of this world cup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/Q4tWw8LfzG — . (@parkthebus8989) December 13, 2022

#Messi𓃵 the best there has ever been! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 13, 2022

Julián Álvarez didn't let Messi take the whole spotlight for himself. The 22-year-old forward picked up a brace on Tuesday with a stellar first-half goal and a tap-in off a beautiful assist from Messi.

Fans praised Álvarez for his performance not just against Croatia, but throughout his first World Cup:

From asking Leo Messi for a photo a few years ago to celebrating a goal with him in the World Cup semi-finals. Julián Alvarez, what a journey. pic.twitter.com/ARAHn3Ruep — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi celebrating with the next Sergio Aguero pic.twitter.com/YkoNrDBB2p — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 13, 2022

Julian Alvarez has scored more than half (4) of his goals for Argentina (7) at this World Cup.



What a tournament he’s having. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EO6HggVibt — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 13, 2022

Julian bumbled his way into that. Just sprint and inshallah. Hilarious. — Zito (@_Zeets) December 13, 2022

Messi and Julian Alvarez pic.twitter.com/kf8pr5GZvn — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 13, 2022

While a lot of the social media buzz was praise for Argentina’s stars, some people used Messi’s performance as an opportunity to take a shot at his most famous peer:

Ronaldo from home watching Messi score penalty after penalty.



(@BTC365OFFICIAL ) pic.twitter.com/OmqPbq33Dp — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 13, 2022

Penaldo seeing this Messi masterclass and Argentina reaching the final https://t.co/kASrSAAFaZ — Lunihan 🇦🇷 (@LunihanV1) December 13, 2022

Argentina will find out its opponent for the 2022 World Cup Final on Wednesday when Morocco and France face off in the second semifinal. Based on fans’ insights, the winner of that match will dictate whether or not Messi earns a title in his last ever World Cup match:

Argentina gotta pray Morocco beat France tomorrow. They stand a very good chance against Morocco in the final. If they play France, they’ll get obliterated. — 🇨🇿🇫🇷 (@STU1VENBERG) December 13, 2022

If France doesn’t win tomorrow Argentina wins… France is the only one with chances to defeat the evil — Alice (@aliceadamee) December 13, 2022

At this juncture, France MUST win Morocco 🇲🇦 tomorrow, because, it’s now crystal clear they are the only who can easily win Argentina 🇦🇷. Lionel Messi MUST NOT win FIFA World Cup. — Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I) (@Makavelli275) December 13, 2022