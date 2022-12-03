USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates

The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday.

Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home.

Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was Haji Wright scoring the lone goal. Netherlands will now face the winner of Argentina vs. Australia.

Here's a recap of everything that happened from the USA-Netherlands game: