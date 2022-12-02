What Is the Knockout Round Schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

After a rigorous two weeks filled with underdogs, dark horses, big wins and devastating let-downs, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially on to its second phase: the knockout round.

We will no longer see four-game slates each and every day like we did during the group rounds, but that just means the matches are that much more meaningful. After all, every single detail matters; every matchup, every injury, every mistake and every goal.

This is the time for the 16 remaining nations to prove themselves once and for all. It’s do or die. It’s win or go home. It’s all or nothing. This is the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know before we get started, including what the knockout round is, when it begins and what the schedule looks like:

What is the knockout stage and how does it work?

The knockout round, also known as the round of 16, is the second phase of the World Cup. It directly follows the group stage where 32 teams battled it out in eight different groups and 16 teams claimed the top two spots in each group, advancing to the knockouts.

During the knockout stage, the 16 teams that made it past the group stage will face teams in other groups in order to cut the field down to a total of eight teams, which will then advance to compete in the quarterfinals. From there we have the semifinals, and so on, and so forth.

When does the knockout stage begin?

The knockout round will begin on Saturday, Dec. 3 and extend until Tuesday, Dec. 6. The quarterfinals will follow from Dec. 9-10.

Each day there will be two games; the first game will take place at 10 a.m. ET and the second is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

Which teams qualified for the knockout stage?

After an intense group stage, here are the 16 teams that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s knockout stage:

Group Teams Qualified (1st position) Teams Qualified (2nd position) A Netherlands Senegal B England USA C Argentina Poland D France Australia E Japan Spain F Morocco Croatia G Brazil Switzerland H Portugal South Korea

What is the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s knockout round schedule?

Now that we know the teams participating, let’s take a look at the schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands-USA: 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. locally in Qatar

Argentina-Australia: 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, 10 p.m. locally in Qatar

Sunday, Dec. 4

France-Poland: 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. locally in Qatar

England-Senegal: 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, 10 p.m. locally in Qatar

Monday, Dec. 5

Japan-Croatia: 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. locally in Qatar

Brazil-South Korea: 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, 10 p.m. locally in Qatar

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco-Spain: 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. locally in Qatar

Portugal-Switzerland: 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, 10 p.m. locally in Qatar

How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s knockout round?

The games will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

The matches can be streamed online on FOX, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Round of 16 | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock