Jon Rahm, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, has withdrawn from the 2023 Players Championship on Friday due to a stomach illness.

The 28-year-old Spaniard was set to tee off at 12:56 p.m. with fellow top-ranked players Scottie Scheffler and Rory Mcllroy.

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from @THEPLAYERSChamp due to illness. pic.twitter.com/hgYdt5HK1Y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2023

With Rahm's withdrawal after shooting 71 in the opening round on Thursday, the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking is up for grabs.

Those in the running include Scheffler, who shot 68 on Thursday and would need a top-five finish to take Rahm's spot atop the golf rankings. Mcllroy, who shot 76 in the first round and stands to miss the cut at TPC Sawgrass as of Friday afternoon, must finish top eight this weekend to knock off Rahm.

Max Homa is the only player who can surpass Rahm in the FedExCup at this point, and that outcome could happen if the American wins the 2023 Players Championship. After round 1, Homa is tied for 41st place.

The tournament is set to run through Sunday, March 12. Viewers can watch the action on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel.

In addition to Peacock, coverage can be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.