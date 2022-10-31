Sports

World Series

World Series Schedule: Phillies Vs. Astros Game 3 Rained Out

The game has been moved to Tuesday

By Jim Salisbury

Game 3 of Phillies-Astros World Series postponed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be played Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.

Tickets for Game 3 will be honored Tuesday night. 

Game 4 will be pushed back to Wednesday night and Game 5 to Thursday night, all at Citizens Bank Park.

Here is the updated World Series schedule. All games start at 8:03 p.m.:

• Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philly

Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly

Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philly

Off day (travel): Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston (if necessary)

