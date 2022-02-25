Sports

Young Scores 23 to Lift Charlotte Past FIU 64-55

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10)

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Jahmir Young had 23 points as Charlotte defeated Florida International 64-55 on Thursday night.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (15-12, 8-7 Conference USA). Young hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10). Denver Jones added six rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Charlotte defeated Florida International 81-68 on Feb. 7.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

