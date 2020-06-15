T-Mobile

Customers for T-Mobile, Other Telecom Companies Report Outages Nationwide

U.S. customers of telecom giants T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint are reporting outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

The outages are seemingly affecting T-Mobile the most as more than 100,000 customers have reported outages.

Thousands of other customers have reported outages for Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, respectively, according to Downdetector.com.

Affected areas include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles, along with other metropolitan areas.

T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as several voiced their frustration about being unable to place or receive calls.

T-Mobile's president of technology, Neville Ray, said the company's engineers are working on resolving a "voice and data issue."

The other companies have not yet released statements about the reported outages.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

