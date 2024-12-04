Teacher found naked, with sex toys and marijuana inside Port St. Lucie school: Authorities

A Port St. Lucie teacher was arrested on Thanksgiving after being found naked inside an elementary school and possessing sex toys and marijuana inside a classroom, an arrest report states.

Joe Franklin Urias, 34, was arrested Nov. 28 at Windmill Point Elementary School, after NBC affiliate WPTV reports that a deputy saw a naked man running through the school after shining his flashlight on him.

Urias, identified in the arrest report as a teacher at Somerset College Preparatory Academy in Port St. Lucie, put clothes on and exited through the back of the building.

While authorities tried to arrest him, he allegedly resisted and injured the deputy. Once backup arrived, he was handcuffed, an arrest report states.

Urias allegedly told officers that he was homeless. Authorities said he got inside the school through an unlocked window, and they found several of his personal items in a classroom, including a laptop, food and clothing, including women's underwear.

Authorities also said they found sex toys and less than 20 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic container, which Urias possessed illegally.

According to the school calendar, St. Lucie public schools would have been closed that whole week for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was not clear how long Urias could have been staying at the school.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary of an unoccupied structure, marijuana possession and battery on an officer.

Urias is being held in St. Lucie County jail on a $31,000 bond.