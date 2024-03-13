‘It's not helpful': Creators worried about future as House votes to pass TikTok bill

A bill that could potentially ban TikTok has overwhelmingly passed the House on Wednesday. The bipartisan bill will now be making its way to the Senate, where it is unclear whether or not it will be heard on the floor.

The news came as a surprise to creators. One in particular told NBC6 she actually heard about the decision on TikTok.

For Amy Arango, it’s a site that gives her the latest news, tips and tricks, and has created a community for her and others.

Now she’s worried that it’s one step closer to being taken away.

“I was a little bit in shock," she said.

Arango is the owner of Nails by Amy Ito.

Now she’s concerned.

“I feel like it’s not fair, it’s not right to us," she said. "That’s the way that this generation communicates.”

The nail technician with over 30,000 followers on the app says the social site is what allowed her to grow her business.

“I have about 65 clients who are regulars who come back every single month, and I would say about one-fourth of them are from TikTok," she said.

Her friend, TikTok user @gkccouture, has had the same success.

“She has about 125,000 followers and she is based out of Miami,” Arango said. “She makes over six figures. She did not finish college, she just trusted herself and believed in herself and TikTok gave her that platform.”

For small businesses or creators wanting to accomplish the same thing, their success could be stalled.

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill that would force TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to either separate from the app in six months, or TikTok would be banned in the US.

The vote featured some Florida lawmakers who were against the push.

“I am concerned about Americans' data. Yes, but this bill doesn’t fix that problem, let’s be honest here," Rep. Maxwell Frost said at a news conference Tuesday.

“I am against TikTok, I wouldn’t have it in my house, I wouldn’t have it around my family," Rep. Matt Gaetz shared over his live feed streamed on X. “But at the same time when you construct a regulatory regime that could zap a variety of different platforms, I think you must look at that with great skepticism. I voted no.”

But an overwhelming 352 to 65 vote on Wednesday said differently. Those like Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas said the app’s ownership is a threat to the U.S.

“The First Amendment does not give the Chinese communist party the right to American data or the right to manipulate the minds of Americans," Crenshaw said.

“This is a very specific bill, very specifically tailored, it doesn’t harm American companies or businesses, you know it, you got to read it. Pass this bill," he said.

As the bill makes its way to the Senate floor, Arango hopes it doesn’t come to pass.

“You can just go on TikTok and the ‘for you page’, and see what’s going on with the Oscars, and then see what’s going on in your backyard with the police. And I feel like it’s so diverse, and I feel like to remove that kind of platform, it’s dangerous, it’s not helpful,” she said.

Now if the Senate decides to pass this bill, President Joe Biden has previously stated he would sign this. All of South Florida’s reps voted in favor.

But for now, we wait to see the Senate’s action on this bill.

If this bill becomes law, and ByteDance refuses to sell, the U.S. will not be the only country to have banned the social media site. Nepal, India, Iran and Russia currently have the app banned. Pakistan has banned it in the past, but it is currently legal.