Is ChatGPT down? OpenAI resolves issue after brief outage

The AI chat app was down for almost an hour on Thursday morning, OpenAI confirmed.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

ChatGPT services have been restored.

Users reported an outage overnight for the AI chat app, but OpenAI confirmed that it is back up and running.

The outage lasted from 6:33 a.m. ET to 7:23 a.m. ET as "customers experienced elevated error rates on ChatGPT and the API," according to OpenAI.

During the outage, ChatGPT visitors saw an error page rather than the usual chat options, and official apps and other integrations also appeared to be broken.

The cause of the outage has not been revealed. OpenAI put out a statement at 7:26 a.m. ET saying "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Four minutes later, they said "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." Then, by 7:43 a.m. ET, they confirmed that the issue was resolved.

ChatGPT, which launched in 2022, has more than 300 million users each week, according to OpenAI.

